Laryea Kingston shares excitement after leading Black Starlets to big win in WAFU B opener

Published on: 15 May 2024
Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston is basking in the joy of leading his team to a commanding 5-1 win over Ivory Coast in their opening match of the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.

The Ghana U17 side showcased their prowess with goals from Joseph Narbi (2), Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah securing the emphatic victory.

In a post-match interview, Coach Kingston acknowledged the challenge posed by the Ivorian team, highlighting their quality. Despite the comprehensive win, he noted the difficulties faced during the match.

"It’s a joy. We have to enjoy. It wasn’t an easy game. The Ivorians are not an easy side. They made it difficult for us. We found it difficult to keep the game because of the way they play. I’m excited. Now Ghanaians have to have fun because it’s a good win against a good side," remarked Coach Laryea Kingston.

With this victory, the Black Starlets are now focused on their upcoming fixture against Benin in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations tournament.

The win marks a significant step in Ghana's journey to reclaiming a spot in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, a feat they have not achieved since 2017.

