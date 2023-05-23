Laryea Kingston stresses importance of competency for former footballers pursuing coaching careers

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has emphasized the importance of acquiring the necessary skills and competencies for ex-footballers aspiring to become successful coaches.

Kingston, who is currently serving as the assistant coach for the Black Starlets, believes that playing football at the highest level does not automatically guarantee success in coaching.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Kingston highlighted the need for former players to earn the right to be given coaching roles in the football industry. He emphasized the importance of competency and acquiring the relevant education in order to excel in coaching positions.

"When you are managing a football club, there are so many areas that former players can go into. But sometimes, you should have that competency of the job you are expecting someone to give you," Kingston stated. "You should be competent enough. Most former players think 'because I have played football to the highest level I can be a coach.' [No] You have to go through education to know where you are. Playing football is different."

In response to such concerns and to promote professional development in the football ecosystem, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently launched the Ghana Football School.

The initiative aims to collaborate with tertiary institutions in Ghana to provide individuals, especially former footballers, with the necessary education and knowledge required to succeed in various roles within the football industry.