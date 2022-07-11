Laryea Kingston urges Ghana FA to convince more players to switch nationality

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has urged the Ghana Football Association to convince more players to switch nationality ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder said it will help the Black Stars have a formidable team for the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana FA last week announced the nationality switches of five players, who will be available for selection in September for the upcoming future assignments.

Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) and Mohammed Salisu headline the list of players available for selection for the Black Stars.

"We all have to convince them to come and play for us. They are playing well. They are Ghanaians like what we did with Kevin-Prince Boateng to come and play in 2010 World Cup, I think it's something that will help us a lot,", he said as quoted by Footballghana.com.

"I was so much happy when I heard the news. We have to make it happen. Mohammed Salisu is also doing tremendously well. All those players have to come on board so that we will have a solid team to go to the World Cup in Qatar.",he added.