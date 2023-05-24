Laryea Kingston urges Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to make strategic decisions for future success

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has made a passionate plea to two of the country's most prestigious clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, urging them to take decisive actions that could shape their future success.

Kingston emphasises the crucial need for both clubs to bring in the right technical personnel and astute management, individuals who possess a deep understanding of the beautiful game.

Currently, both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been underperforming this season, with assistant coaches managing their respective teams. Hearts of Oak are currently positioned seventh on the league table with 45 points, while Asante Kotoko is in fourth place with 47 points, as the defending champions.

They both also failed to win MTN FA Cup.

"Hearts and Asante Kotoko are the two big teams in the country. They should try to do the right things, try to hire the right technical people and bright management that understands the game," expressed Laryea during an interview with Original FM.

He further stressed the importance of having a well-thought-out game plan, which would allow the clubs to build teams capable of dominating not only Ghana but also Africa within a span of two to three years. Laryea highlighted the lack of a clear plan by both teams at present, emphasizing the need to think long-term and focus on building a solid foundation.

"I can tell you that both teams have not built anything for the past five years. Every season players will go, players will come thinking you will be able to do something, no. They should be able to have a plan for four or five years to be comfortable to play in Ghana and then Africa," added Kingston.

His call for strategic decision-making comes as a reminder for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to consider long-term goals and establish a clear vision for sustained success in both domestic and continental competitions.