Laryea Kingston urges Otto Addo to adopt aggressive strategy from kick-off

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has urged Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to adopt a more aggressive approach from the start of matches.

His comments come in the wake of Ghana's two victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the June 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In both games, Ghana found themselves trailing at halftimeâ€”1-0 against Mali and 2-1 against the Central African Republicâ€”before mounting comebacks to secure wins.

"We should take the game to them, open it earlier than to wait and then have issues before coming out," Laryea Kingston told GTV. "Our first game was the same, when we opened up, went to the opponent's half, played more of the ball in the opponent's half, we created a lot of chances and then we got a win. Today too, the sameâ€”we can see in the first half we did not create even one chance."

Kingston emphasized the importance of offensive play from the start: "If you don't go to the opponent's box, you cannot have the opportunity to score. In the second half, we went to the opponent's box and then we got three goals out of that."

Ghana currently sits second in Group I after four games in the qualifying series with 9 points, trailing Comoros on goal difference. The Black Stars aim to continue their winning streak and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.