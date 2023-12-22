Laryea Kingston warns Black Stars against complacency in AFCON 2023 campaign

Former Ghanaian midfielder Laryea Kingston has issued a stern warning to the Black Stars cautioning them against complacency as they approach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, preparing for their 24th AFCON appearance, is placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique as they vie for their sixth continental title.

Despite being considered favourites alongside Egypt, the four-time champions are reminded by Kingston not to underestimate the so-called underdogs in modern football.

Kingston emphasised that there are no minnows in today's football, citing examples of teams like Comoros and the Central African Republic, which surprised Ghana in recent encounters.

"One thing we should know is that there are no minnows in modern football," Kingston remarked, referencing past matches against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

He highlighted these teams' strategic training to resist pressure and upset football giants.

Ghana face the AFCON with the memory of a recent setback, having lost to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Additionally, Comoros played a role in Ghana's early elimination during the 2021 edition of the tournament. The Black Stars are however, determined to overcome these challenges and turn their fortunes around in the upcoming competition.

The AFCON 2023 tournament, scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast, kicks off on January 13 and concludes on February 11, 2024.