Laryea Kingston will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed strong confidence in Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston, predicting a bright future for him in coaching following the team's second consecutive win in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament.

The Black Starlets secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Benin, maintaining their position at the top of Group A.

The match began with Benin showing promise of an upset, but Ghana's playmaker Mark Kagawa changed the game’s momentum by scoring the opening goal in the 20th minute, much to the delight of the spectators. Just two minutes later, Theophilus Ayamga doubled Ghana's lead with a stunning strike, capitalizing on a rebound.

After the game, Asamoah Gyan took to his official Twitter page to express his admiration for Laryea Kingston's coaching abilities. "I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond, the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going," Gyan tweeted.

Several former Black Stars players were present at the University of Ghana Stadium to lend their support to Laryea Kingston and his team.

Kingston's coaching prowess has been increasingly recognized, and under his guidance, the Black Starlets have shown significant improvement and determination. The victory against Benin not only highlighted the team's potential but also affirmed Kingston's growing reputation as a talented coach.