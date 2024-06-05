Laryea Kingston's resignation did not affect us - Black Starlets captain

Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo has stated that the resignation of coach Laryea Kingston did not negatively impact the team during the WAFU Zone B Championship in Accra.

The former Black Stars winger surprisingly stepped down after the Black Starlets' defeat to Burkina Faso in the semifinals.

The defeat meant that Ghana failed to achieve their target of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 20217.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Tsivanyo, who plays for Great Olympics, asserted that Kingston’s departure did not affect the team.

"His resignation did not affect us. We’ve learnt a lot from him so in his absence we can execute what he taught us. We are not all that worried because certain things happen. In football, you can’t work with only one coach so we will move on with what he taught us," he said.

Ghana had to settle for fourth place after a defeat to rivals Nigeria in the third-place playoff.