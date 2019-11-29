LASK Linz forward Samuel Tetteh delighted to secure next round qualification in Europa League

Forward Samuel Tetteh has expressed delight in helping LASK Linz reach the knockout stage of the UEFA Europa League after victory over Rosenborg on Thursday night.

The winger came on in the 71st minute for striker Dominik Friesser as the Austrians secured a 2-1 away win to qualify to the next round.

"Qualified for the Next Round," he posted on Social media after the game.

Thomas Goiginger opened the scoring for the Black and Whites before Bjorn Johnsen leveled on the stroke of half time for the Norwegians.

Dominik Friesser scored the winner in the 54th minute to confirm second position in group D of the Europa League.

Samuel Tetteh has been a key member of the LASK team this season playing a vital role in the club's Europa League campaign.

Tetteh has scored four times in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.