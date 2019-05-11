LASK Linz open negotiations with Red Bull Salzburg over Samuel Tetteh

LASK Linz coach Oliver Glasner has disclosed that they have opened negotiations with Red Bull Salzburg over permanent purchase of Samuel Tetteh.

The 22-year-old joined Die Schwarz-Weißen on a loan from giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The skillful wideman has impressed since he joined the side in the summer.

The former WAFA captain revealed last year that he is happy at the club and would like to stay.

According to LASK coach, his outfit are hoping to tie down the Ghana international to a permanent deal.

"We are in negotiations, the important thing is that he says he wants to stay and take the position there."

Tetteh has scored five goals in 25 games in all competitions.