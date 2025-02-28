Late Aaron Seydel strike not enough as AaB fall to Nordsjælland

In a thrilling Danish Superligaen encounter on February 26, 2025, at Aalborg Portland Park, NordsjÃ¦lland edged out AaB 2-1, despite a valiant late effort from German-Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel.

The match began with NordsjÃ¦lland seizing control, and their persistence paid off in the 50th minute when Benjamin Nygren unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, finding the bottom right corner to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

AaB struggled to break down NordsjÃ¦lland's defense, but the visitors doubled their advantage in the 79th minute. Zidan Sertdemir capitalized on a well-executed team move, slotting home from the center of the box to make it 2-0.

In the dying moments of the match, Seydel, who had entered as a substitute in the 86th minute, made his mark. In the fourth minute of added time, he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a right-footed shot from close range, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Despite Seydel's late heroics, AaB couldn't find an equalizer, and NordsjÃ¦lland secured the victory. With this result, NordsjÃ¦lland improved their Superligaen record to 9 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses, while AaB remained at 4 wins, 5 draws, and 10 losses.

AaB will look to rebound in their next league fixture against FC KÃ¸benhavn on March 2, 2025.