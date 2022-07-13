'Late bloomer' Daniel-Kofi Kyereh delighted by career progress in the last three years

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh believes patience pays after finally making a move to the German Bundesliga.

Kyereh describes himself as a late bloomer and he is not surprised by his latest progression.

The attacking midfielder sealed a move to Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in the summer transfer window from St Pauli.

"The term late starter does apply to me. Three and a half years at TSV Havelse in the regional league is a relatively long time before you can still make it into the Bundesliga. In the end, however, the time was good and important for me," he told the Kicker.

"I accepted and understood being a professional a little later than others. In terms of football, I could have taken the step earlier. But as a person, it was better to make decisions more confidently and clearly with a bit more experience. And to be aware of what it was all about," he added.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh earned a call-up to the senior national of Ghana in September last year and has since been a key member of the Black Stars.

He was one of Ghana's brightest players at a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations.