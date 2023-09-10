Late Call-Up: Medeama defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu joins Black Stars as replacement for injured Abdul Baba Rahman

Medeama SC left-back Abdul Fatawu Hamidu has received a last-minute call-up to join the Black Stars for an upcoming international friendly against Liberia, scheduled for Tuesday.

Head coach Chris Hughton extended this invitation to Hamidu as a replacement for the injured Abdul Baba Rahman, ahead of the match to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hamidu's exceptional performances for the Ghana Premier League champions have caught the attention of the Black Stars' technical team, earning him his debut call-up.

He is set to support Gideon Mensah in the absence of the former Chelsea star.

During the previous season, Hamidu made 19 appearances in the Ghanaian top-flight, where he also managed to score two goals.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old played a crucial role in both matches when Medeama faced Nigeria's Remo Stars SC during the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Medeama secured advancement to the next round by winning in a post-match penalty shootout.