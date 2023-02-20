Late Christian Atsu paid fines of at least 150 prisoners - Crime Check Foundation boss

Late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu bailed out 150 prisoners and catered for hospital bills of patients, according to the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng.

In an interview, Kwarteng revealed that Atsu personally contacted him to support the foundation and that the footballer paid fines to set the prisoners free.

"Atsu helped bail out 150 prisoners and also catered for the bills of patients in hospitals, and not only did he do that, but he also had them employed," Kwarteng said.

He also mentioned that Atsu paid for surgeries for numerous people and settled school fees for several Ghanaians.

Kwarteng further paid tribute to the former Chelsea player, saying "Atsu was unique among big personalities in the country; he was an icon for everyone."

Atsu's untimely passing has left a deep void in the football community, with many mourning the loss of a player who had touched so many lives both on and off the field.

His legacy, however, will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him, and he will be remembered fondly for years to come.

The 31-year-old scored nine goals in 65 appearances for Ghana.