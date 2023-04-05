Late Christian Atsu remembered as Newcastle share 2017 superb performance

Newcastle United have shared a video of one of the best performance of late Black Stars player Christian Atsu which occurred six years ago

The player joined the Magpies in the summer of 2017 having already spent a season on loan and contributed to 10 goals in the English Premier League.

On Wednesday, the Premier League side decided to share one of the matches which saw Atsu star throughout the game.

The Magpies took on West Ham in an interesting battle which saw the Hammers get in front.

However, Newcastle restored parity and took full control of the game with Christian Atsu making the most of the defence of West Ham.

The former Chelsea man received an accurate pass just around the penalty area and dummied Zabaletta to set up Mohamed Diame for Newcastle's second goal.

Atsu doubled the lead later with a clean finish at the end of a counterattack

His Black Stars teammate Andre Ayew was also a key character in the encounter as he found a consolation for West Ham to end the game 3-2 having already blown an opportunity to equalise from the spot.

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1643594632473747460?s=20

Atsu tragically lost his life in the Turkey earthquake in February.