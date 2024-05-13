Late Ghana star Christian Atsu's family honours his memory at Newcastle United match

Christian Atsu's family attended the Newcastle United vs. Brighton match at St. James' Park, paying tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer.

Wife Mari Claire Rupio and children Joshua and Godwin sported Newcastle kits â€“ Mari Claire donned the home jersey, while her sons chose the away version.

During halftime, she posted images and clips on Instagram (@mariclareuk), showcasing their presence at the stadium despite the eventual 1-1 draw result.

One video highlighted young Godwin's jersey bearing Atsu's iconic #30, worn when he played for Newcastle in the 2016/2017 season.

Fans expressed heartfelt emotions upon seeing the family honour Atsu's memory at the match.

This touching moment served as a reminder of Atsu's impact on the pitch and off, leaving fans reflecting on the legacy he left behind.

Atsu died in February 2023 after being caught in the devasting Turkey-Syria earthquake.