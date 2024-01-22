GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 January 2024
Late Mozambique comeback stuns Ghana: Big disgrace in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana faced a heartbreaking setback in their quest for advancement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, squandering a 2-0 lead until additional time in a Monday match against Mozambique.

The Black Stars, under the guidance of head coach Chris Hughton, made a pivotal lineup change, bringing in Joseph Paintsil instead of IÃ±aki Williams.

Early on, Ghana's incursion saw Mozambique's goalkeeper, Ivane Oficial Urrubal, making a remarkable save to deny Antoine Semenyo's effort.

The breakthrough for the Black Stars came in the 15th minute when Jordan Ayew converted a penalty kick earned by Paintsil.

Despite Mozambique's attempts for a response in the second half, Ghana's goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, showcased his skills with a crucial save against Bruno Alberto Langa.

The Black Stars extended their lead in the 70th minute, with Jordan Ayew successfully converting another penalty.

Mozambique managed to pull one back in the 90th minute, as Geny Catamo scored from the spot after a handball by Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew.

In a stunning turn of events during stoppage time, Mozambique's Reinildo Mandava headed home a corner-kick by Shaquille Momad Nangy, securing a dramatic draw.

This unexpected outcome denied Ghana a spot in the last sixteen, leaving fans and pundits alike reflecting on the missed opportunity and the twists of football fate.

