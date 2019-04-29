Lateef Blessing emerges as Los Angeles FC utility man this season

Major League Soccer side, Los Angeles FC are benefiting from Lateef Blessing’s versatility this season as he has excelled at all the roles assigned to him by head coach Bob Bradly.

The 22-year old has played at three different roles being the attack, the midfield and the right-back position.

He started the season as an attacker but was later switched to the midfield by his coach.

The former Liberty Professionals striker was shifted to the right-back position in their league game against Sounders in the Major League Soccer on Sunday which ended in a draw.

Lateef excelled in that role and was even nominated for man of the match award in a poll to be decided by the fans.

His performances this season has earned him a regular starting place in the team.

He has featured in 10 matches this season for Los Angeles FC in the MLS.