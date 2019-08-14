Latif Blessing breaks into MLS top 10 player ranking

Ghanaian attacker Latif Blessing has been ranked amongst the top ten performers in the Major League Soccer by Pro Soccer USA MLS Player Rankings.

The LAFC offensive midfielder was making his debut in the MLS player ranking and walked straight to the number seven spot.

Blessing has been an outstanding performer for the California based club, netting in back to back wins against New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls.

The former Liberty Professional winger joins teammates Eduardo Atuesta (20), Diego Rossi (6) and Carlos Vela (2) on the rankings.

The 22-year old has been inspiring for the Western Conference leaders, scoring 4 goals and making 5 assists this season from 20 games.

The top ten player ranking in the MLS can be seen below

10. Jordan Morris- Seattle Sounders

9. Gustavo Bou- New England Revolution

8. Julian Gressel- Atlanta United

7. Latif Blessing - LAFC

6. Diego Rossi- LAFC

5. Herber- New York City FC

4. Vako- San Jose Earthquakes

3. Carlos Gil- New England Revolution

2. Carlos Vela- LAFC

1. Josef Martinez- Atlanta United

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin