Latif Blessing emerges as LAFC key player in the 2019 MLS season

Ghana and Los Angeles FC midfielder Latif Blessing as emerged as one of the key influences for his club's impressive performances in the ongoing season as they lead the Western Conference by 19 points after week eight.

The former Liberty Professional striker joined Los Angeles FC from Sporting Kansas City and is enjoying his new role in the center under coach Bob Bradley and has performed exceptionally well.

Latif has formed a partnership with Eduard Atuesta in the middle which is working for the team.

The 22-year old has played in eight matches in the ongoing season and is yet to score a goal.

His performance as made the team not to miss the absence of key players Lee Nguyen and Andre Horta.

After seven weeks into the new season, Los Angeles FC are leading the Western hills,