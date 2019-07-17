Latif Blessing eulogizes Shatta Wale after featuring on Beyoncé’s album

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has lavished praises on dancehall artiste Shatta Wale following his appearance on Beyoncé Knowles’ much-talked about ‘The Lion King” album.

On Tuesday, Ghanaians were plunged in a state of shock over the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker’s appearance on Beyoncé’s album.

The American singer and songwriter has teamed up with the controversial but talented Ghanaian dancehall artiste on track 11 of the album titled Already.

Shatta Wale has been congratulated by colleagues and advocates of Ghana music for the feat.

Blessing, who is an avid fan of Shatta Movement (SM), could not hide his joy as he took to his twitter handle to congratulate the multiple award winner.

The album also features a number of African artists including Tekno, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Mr. Eazi.

The LP features contributions from Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Pharrell.