Latif Blessing frustrated by lack of Blcak Stars call up, threatens to switch nationality

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing says he is ready to switch nationality if he does not get a call up to the national team, the Black Stars.

The LAFC star says he is frustrated by the consistent lack of invite by the technical team of the Black Stars, insisting he could switch allegiance to the United States, where he plies his trade.

"Not getting a call-up is a difficult thing to deal with and sometimes, I feel disappointed,” he said in an interview with LAFC on the team’s official Facebook page.

“I know that I am playing well but the invitations are not coming through. People in Ghana have been asking why I have not been playing for the national team but then, I am waiting for that invitation. I believe that there are better times ahead.

"If Ghana is not ready to give me a call-up, I will play for another country that wants me. I need to move forward as a player. Off the United States give me a call-up, I will say yes to it. I am working on getting my passport and documentation that will allow me to stay here and play.”

Latif Blessing has taken the Major League Soccer by storm since arriving at the Banc of California, where he has formed a great partnership with Carlos Vela at LAFC.