Latif Blessing helps Los Angeles FC win maiden title in MLS

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has won his first major silverware with Los Angeles FC following their 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo in the 2019 MLS Supporters Shield on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles clinched the title with two games to spare courtesy goals from Carlos Vela, Diego Rosi and Eduard Atuesta.

The Black and Gold outfit are now just three points off the league's single-season record for points of 71, set last season by New York Red Bulls.

Blessing enjoyed full throttle for Los Angeles FC.

He has netted 6 goals and tallied 4 assists in his 35 appearances in all competition for Los Angeles FC this term.