Latif Blessing joins New England Revolution from MLS champions LAFC

The New England Revolution have announced signing Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing from Los Angeles FC.

It is in exchange for US$ 400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and LAFC could receive additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

“Latif Blessing will be a very good addition to our team. He is a veteran MLS player with championship caliber experience,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said.

“Latif’s speed and quickness are welcomed characteristics for our midfield. We look forward to his arrival in preseason.”

Blessing, 27, departs LAFC as the club’s all-time leader in games played (145) and minutes played (9,749).

He also ranks second in assists (23), and fifth in both goals (14) and shots (146).

One of the first players to join LAFC via the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft,

Blessing spent his first MLS season with Sporting Kansas City in 2017.

For his MLS career, the attacking midfielder owns 170 regular season appearances, 17 goals, and 24 assists, with five more starts in the MLS Cup Playoffs.