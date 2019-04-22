Latif Blessing miraculously recovers from injury to star for Los Angeles FC in victory over Seattle Sounders

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing made a swift return from injury to play a pivotal role for Los Angeles FC in their 4-1 win over Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The 22-year-old picked a nasty shoulder injury in the side’s 1-0 defeat last weekend against Vancouver Whitecaps and had to make way for Mark Kaye in the 42nd minute of the game.

Ahead of the showdown against Seattle Sounders, the versatile attacker was reported to be facing a spell on the sidelines due to the injury.

But he miraculously recovered and made the starting line up for the game.

Blessing went on to enjoy full throttle of the match as Bob Bradley’s side thump Seattle 4-1.

The Los Angeles-based outfit scored twice in the first half courtesy Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta before Harrison Shipp halved the deficit.

However, second half charge by Vela and Christian Ramirez secured the maximum points for the hosts.

Blessing has been a key cog of the side in the ongoing season, registering one assist in 9 games.