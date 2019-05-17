Latif Blessing named Man of the Match as Los Angeles FC smash FC Dallas in MLS

Ghanaian youngster Latif Blessing was named man of match as Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 in the MLS on Thursday.

The former Liberty Professionals playmaker started the game and was amazing with his display throughout the entire duration of the game.

Mexican forward Carlos Vela opened the account for the Los Angeles outfit in the 39th minute before Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi sealed the victory with seven minutes to end proceedings.

The win sees Los Angeles FC stretch their lead in the Western Conference to five points difference.