Latif Blessing nominated for LAFC Man of the Match award against LA Galaxy - Vote for him now!

Latif Blessing has been nominated for the Los Angeles Football Club Man of the Match award after his brace against LA Galaxy at the weekend.

The Ghanaian continued his rich vein of form with the two goals as the teams shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP got on the scoresheet for the first time after 12 minutes.

He arrives at the far post at the perfect moment to head home the equalizer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Two goals in one minute by Ibrahimovic and Cristian Pavon gave Galaxy and 3-1 lead by the 16th minute.

Just before the half-time whistle, Blessing rounded the goalkeeper before firing home to reduce the deficit.

Carlos Vela scored on 53 minutes to draw the home team level.

