Latif Blessing nominated for Man of the Match award in Los Angeles FC big win over DC United

Ghanaian attacker Latif Blessing has been nominated for the best player accolade following his performance during Los Angeles FC's 4-0 win over DC United in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Despite not registering his name on the scoresheet, Blessing's display has earned him a place amongst the players who stood out during the match.

The former Liberty Professionals star was reverted back to his midfield role and capped it with two assists.

The Ghanaian has been nominated alongside Steven Beitashour, Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela.

Blessing has made 6 appearances for the side in the ongoing campaign.