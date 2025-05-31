Lawrence Agyekum scores first goal for Ghana against Trinidad & Tobago

Cercle Brugge midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has scored his first goal for Ghana at the 2025 Unity Cup tournament.

Agyekum, who enjoyed an amazing season with the Belgian outfit was included in the Black Stars starting lineup against Trinidad & Tobago in the third place clash.

The 21-year-old enterprising midfielder registered his name on the scoresheet in the Black Stars dominant victory over their opponent on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Contributing to the West African powerhouse victory, Agyekum found the net in the 58th-minute mark.

He made his Black Stars debut during March international break after making a substitute appearances against Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Agyekum has received back to back call ups following an impressive performance for Cercle Brugge.

In the recently concluded campaign, the midfielder made 46 appearances, scoring three goals and delivering two assists across the period.

His outstanding performance has earned him a permanent move to Cercle Brugge form Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite signing a four-year deal with the Belgian club, Agyekum remains on the radar of several clubs in Europe after explosive campaign.