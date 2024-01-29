Lawrence Ati-Zigi endures tough return as St Gallen suffers heavy defeat in Swiss Super League

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi faced a challenging return to club action with FC St. Gallen as they suffered a significant 4-1 defeat at the hands of FC Lugano in the ongoing Swiss Super League.

Ati-Zigi, who recently was part of the Black Stars disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast, returned to Switzerland seeking minutes on the pitch. However, his presence couldn't prevent St. Gallen from succumbing to a heavy loss on home turf.

The Black Stars shot-stopper, who was a spectator on the bench throughout the AFCON tournament, started for FC St. Gallen in the Round 20 clash.

The match took an early turn for the worse for St. Gallen when Lukas GÃ¶rtler received a red card just five minutes into the game, leaving the team with 10 men.

Despite their efforts to cope with the numerical disadvantage, FC Lugano found the breakthrough in the 45th minute through a goal from Jonathan Sabbatini. Lugano continued their dominance in the second half, with goals from Mihailo StevanoviÄ‡, Å½an Celar, and Uran Bislim securing a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

The only consolation goal for FC St. Gallen came from Jonathan Sabbatini.

The defeat serves as a setback for St. Gallen, and Ati-Zigi will be looking to regroup with the team as they aim to bounce back in the subsequent league fixtures.