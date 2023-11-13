Lawrence Ati-Zigi pays emotional tribute to late friend Raphael Dwamena

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi paid a poignant tribute to his late childhood friend, Raphael Dwamena, during a heartfelt six-goal thriller between FC St. Gallen and FC Winterthur in the Swiss Super League.

Ati-Zigi, visibly moved, wore a shirt under his jersey with the poignant message "Rest in peace Raphael" during the match, and emotions overwhelmed him at full-time after helping St. Gallen secure a 4-2 victory.

Ati-Zigi and Dwamena, who commenced their football journey together at RedBull Academy Ghana (now West African Football Academy SC), shared a deep bond.

Their footballing paths intertwined as they made a significant move to RedBull Salzburg in Austria, marking a pivotal step in their careers.

The tragic news of Dwamena's passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023, sent shockwaves across the football community.

The Ghanaian striker collapsed and met an untimely demise during a match in Albania while playing for KS Egnatia against FK Partizani in the Albanian top-flight league.

Dwamena lost consciousness after just 23 minutes of the game and was later confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital.