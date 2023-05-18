Lawrence Ati Zigi reacts after winning goalkeeper of the season award in Switzerland

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has shared his excitement after being named the best goalkeeper in the Swiss topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

The 26-year-old was also named in the Swiss Super League team of the season following his outstanding displays for Saint Gallen in the soon-to-be concluded campaign.

“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. '” — Jeremiah 29:11

"It is truly a great honor to receive this award... Thank you for the support and recognition and to those who made this possible. Thank you all. It's really a pleasure. God bless you all," he wrote on Instagram.

The FC St. Gallen shot stopper beat competition from three other goalkeepers to be the first choice for the Golden 11 of the 2022-23 season.

Ati-Zigi was competing with Grasshopper FC goalkeeper Andre Moreira, Young Boys' Anthony Racioppi, and Servette FC goalie Jeremy Frick for the number one spot.

The Ghana number one has been impressive for St. Gallen, having made 30 appearances with 3.4 (70%) saves per game, conceding 1.5 goals per game and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

He also made five appearances in the Swiss League team of the week with his outstanding performances week in, week out.

Ati-Zigi was also named the best goalkeeper of the first half of the season.