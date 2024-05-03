Lawrence Ofori's brilliance seals victory for Moreirense in Liga Portugal

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori marked his maiden goal in the Portuguese top flight with a stunning strike during Moreirense's 1-0 victory over Vizela.

Ofori's terrific strike secured a narrow victory for Moreirense against Vizela, maintaining their solid sixth position in the league standings.

The 25-year-old earned his place in the starting lineup for the 27th time this season, demonstrating his importance.

Despite having less possession, Moreirense proved to be the more threatening side, creating numerous opportunities throughout the first half.

Ofori's breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when he unleashed a powerful shot from just outside the center circle, leaving the opposition goalkeeper with no chance.

Although Moreirense could have added to their lead before halftime, they went into the break with a solitary goal advantage.

The second half saw Vizela struggle to mount any significant threat, as Moreirense's defence remained resolute in protecting their lead.

Ofori was substituted in the 80th minute, having made a significant contribution to his team's performance.

With this crucial win, Moreirense maintains their position in sixth place on the league table, with six games remaining in the season.