Lawrence Twum Addo petitions Normalisation Committee on new form of GFA governance

Former President of Tete Atenpong FC and Emirates FC, Lawrence Twum Addo has written a petition to the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee on ways of restructuring the association.

Mr. Addo outlined his views on the new form of governance for the Ghana Football Association.

Dear Committee,

Kindly find below a proposal that i think will go a long way to help Ghana Football. Kindly review it for onward consideration if you find it good in the restructuring of football in Ghana.

A. ELECTION OF FA PRESIDENT

1. We should allow every sitting government to nominate 2 candidates then the executive committee will vote for One (1) of them to become the FA President

2. The mandate of the president shall be Four (4) years each of Two (2) terms according to FIFA Status.

3. Once of of the nominees are confirmed by voting, Government shall have no rights to remove or change the FA president until he or she has served one of the Two (2) terms.

B. VICE PRESIDENT OF THE FA

1. The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs should be automatically be made the Vice President of the FA.

2. Its mandates shall also be the same as the FA President.

C. FORMATION OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE FA

1. The executive committee of the Ghana Football Association shall be formed as follows

i. Owners of the 16 premiership club- 16

ii. One (1) Rep each from all the Three (3) zones from Division One (1) - 3

iii. Two (2) Reps from the Regional Football Association Chairmen - 2

iv. One (1) Rep from the constituents bodies- 1

TOTAL - 22

D. PREMIER REPRESENTATION ON THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

There should not be any mandate for the 16 premiership reps on the executive committee. Once a premier club is relegated from the premiership, it rep on the executive committee will be automatically be replaced by the promoted clubs from Division One (1).

E. DIVISION ONE (1) REPRESENTATION ON THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Elections of Reps from various zones in Division one (1) must be done individually by each zone and that rep must also be an owner of a division one club. Once the club is relegated or promoted, he or she must be replaced by same election.

F. REGIONAL FOOTBALL CHAIRMEN AND CONSTITUENTS BODIES REPRESENTATION ON THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Regional Chairmen and the constituent bodies REP on the executive committee shall be the only REPS that shall have a mandate of Four (4) years each of two (2) terms. They must draw up modalities of electing their various REPS into the executive committee.

G. GHANA LEAGUE BOARD

1. This will be an autonomous independent body that will foresee the day to day running of the Premeir league, The FA CUP, The Division One (1) league and the Women's League as well.

2. It should constitute independent Business mogul of international repute and must be a body of its own but must be accountable to the Ghana Football association.

3. Formation of the board shall be made by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association

4. Staffs of the FA can be included on the board to serve as secretaries or liaisons between the board and the FA.

5. No club official should be made part of the board.

6. They will amongst its core mandate seek for investors or sponsorship for the running of the various Leagues in Ghana.

7. The Ghana Football Association must support the board financially in the payment of referees and match commissioners remunerations.

8. Each of the board members must pass the FIFA integrity test before being appointed a member of the board.

9. They must be responsible for the formation of the following committees

i. DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

ii. APEALS COMMITTEE

Whiles the Ghana Football Association will be responsible for the formation of the other committees

NB: THERE SHOULD BE A CLAUSE IN THE STATUS TO PROSECUTE ANY OFFICIAL FOUND ON THE BOARD INVOLVE IN ANY CORRUPT ACTIVITY THAT BRINGS THE ASSOCIATION'S NAME INTO DISREPUTE

H. FORMATION OF COMMITTEES TO MANAGE VARIOUS NATIONAL TEAMS

1. This should be done by the President of the GFA in consultation with the Executive Committee.

2. Each of the committees should be headed by an executive committee member and must be deputized by a government appointee. The FA President reserves the right to reshuffle or replace any member of the committee at a time he or she deem so fit to do so.

3. Government also reserve the rights to change its appointee on each commitee any time it deem fir to do so. I am always available for further explanation on the reforms i have sent to you

I may be reach from my base in Germany through my Media manager Mac Paradise Okocha of Happy FM

I hope 90% of my proposal will be critically looked into and be considered

Thank you

Yours in Sport

Lawrence Twum Addo

Executive Director

Mbama Foundation