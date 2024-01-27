Lawyer Ace Ankomah declines role in Black Stars Coach Selection Committee

Renowned lawyer Ace Ankomah has decided to step down from his position as the vice chairman of the five-member committee responsible for selecting the next coach of the Black Stars.

The committee, chaired by Vice President Mark Addo and comprising Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, was established by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to recommend a new coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams reported that Lawyer Ace Ankomah has declined the offer to serve on the committee.

"I’m informed that Lawyer Ace Ankomah has declined to serve on the Committee to search for a new Black Stars coach," Adams said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Lawyer Ace Ankomah's decision to step down adds a new dimension to the ongoing efforts to restructure the Black Stars coaching setup, raising questions about the suitability of the existing committee members.

Meanwhile, February 2, 2024, has been announced as the deadline for the application by interested coaches.