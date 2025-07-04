Lawyer for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey insists he denies all rape, sexual assault charges against him

The Lawyer for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, Jenny Wiltshire, has indicated that his client denies all charges brought against him by the London Metropolitan Police.

Partey, 32, who resides in Hertfordshire has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He is accused of committing the offences between 2021 and 2022. Two of the rape charges relate to one woman, while three others involve a second woman. The sexual assault charge involves a third woman.

Partey is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 5 August.

Reacting to the charges, his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said, "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.”

The lawyer further indicated that the Ghana midfielder is looking forward to clearing his name.

"He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation.

"He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further,” Jenny Wiltshire added in a statement.