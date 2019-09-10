Lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey to head upcoming GFA elections - Report

A member of the Normalisation Committee, Lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey is reported to have been chosen as the head of a five-member committee that will oversee the forthcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

On Monday, the Normalisation Committee released a statement to refute claims that an Election Committee was going to be formed and headed by Rex Danquah.

According to Accra-based radio station Happy FM, Mrs. Nortey will chair the upcoming much-talked about election as she is the only female and a lawyer among the five members of the Normalisation Committee.

Article 54 of the GFA statutes on the formation of the elections committee says;

“The Elections Committee is an Adhoc committee the body in charge of organizing and supervising the election process in accordance with the provisions of these Statutes and the

Elections Regulations of GFA.

“The Elections Committee shall be made up of five (5) members, including at least one woman and a lawyer who shall be the Chairperson.”

However, the NC in a statement the NC said, “Pursuant to Article 79.2 (Transitional provisions) of the newly adopted Statutes of the GFA, members of the Normalization Committee of the GFA shall act as the Elections Committee for the upcoming GFA presidential and executive council elections”.

Mrs. Nortey is a legal practitioner who was born in Accra, Ghana. She is a Partner at Beyuo & Co, a position she has risen to due to hard work and selfless dedication to her work.