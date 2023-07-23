Lazio advancing in pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Lazio are steadily making headway in their bid to acquire Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, with negotiations reportedly progressing well.

The 22-year-old forward appears to be on the brink of leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea valuing him at £10 million, attracting considerable interest from potential suitors.

Crystal Palace and Fulham were among the clubs expressing interest in Hudson-Odoi, but Chelsea rejected Fulham's initial bid, according to The Guardian. Despite the competition, Lazio have now emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the talented forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Italian side are currently engaged in advanced talks with Chelsea to secure Hudson-Odoi's signature.

Moreover, the former England youth international, who has Ghanaian roots, views Lazio as an enticing option at this crucial stage of his career. It's also an opportunity to work again under Maurizio Sarri, who gave him a lot of confidence while at Chelsea.

After facing challenges during his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season, where he managed only one goal in 21 appearances, a move to Lazio could offer Hudson-Odoi a fresh start and the chance to rediscover his promising potential.

According to Romano, any potential transfer for Hudson-Odoi will be a permanent move, given that he has just one year left on his contract with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, but he is now set to leave his boyhood club.