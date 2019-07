Lazio are interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, fresh reports have emerged.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo after returning to the side on loan from Barcelona.

Il Corriere dello Sport is reporting on Tuesday that the Ghanaian is being targeted by Lazio.

Lazio want a high-profile player and have targeted the for AC Milan man.

Boateng, who is working on a deal to join Fiorentina, will be an interesting preposition for the side.