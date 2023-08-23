Lazio express interest in acquiring Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Lazio have emerged as a formidable contender in the pursuit to secure the signature of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

The Italian club's interest in acquiring the talented attacker is driven by their ambition to fortify their squad, especially as they want to impress in the Champions League.

Recent developments indicate that Hudson-Odoi's anticipated move to Fulham has encountered complications, prompting Lazio's interest to take centre stage.

Taking a resolute stance, Lazio have proactively submitted a bid of 20 million euros to Chelsea. This strategic move is aimed at expediting the agreement before the international break, effectively highlighting Lazio's unwavering commitment to securing the player and seamlessly integrating him into their team structure.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Everton are also expressed keen interest in Hudson-Odoi.

During the previous season, Hudson-Odoi spent time in Germany on loan, joining Bayer Leverkusen. In 21 appearances across all competitions, he scored just one goal and provided one assist.

Since breaking into Chelsea's senior squad in 2019, Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for the first team, scoring 16 goals and contributing 22 assists during that time. However, his future now appears uncertain following the collapsed negotiations with Fulham.