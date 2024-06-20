Lazio set to sign Ghana defender Alexander Djiku for 10 million Euros

Serie A club SS Lazio is set to make a â‚¬10 million offer to sign Ghana international defender Alexander Djiku from Fenerbahce, according to reports from Sky Italia.

Djiku, who joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Strasbourg last season, has impressed with his performances, attracting interest from Lazio and other top clubs like Sevilla and Napoli.

The 28-year-old center-back has been a standout player for Fenerbahce, making 36 appearances and contributing three goals and two assists.

His exceptional form has caught the attention of Lazio, who are keen to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Djiku's potential move to Lazio would be a significant transfer for the Ghanaian international, who has already made a name for himself in European football.

With Lazio, Sevilla, and Napoli vying for his signature, Djiku's future looks bright, and he is expected to make a decision soon.