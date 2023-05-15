Lazy Hearts and Kotoko players cannot win Ghana Premier League - Dan Quaye

Former Ghanaian international, Dan Quaye has ruled out Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League due to the lack of urgency in the way they play.

Hearts and Kototo currently occupy the fifth and sixth spots respectively below Aduana Stars, Medeama SC, and Bechem United as well as Berekum Chelsea.

According to Dan Quaye, Aduana Stars are well ahead of the remaining clubs and stand a chance of winning the title despite their inconsistencies.

“The team at the summit [Aduana Stars] will win the league. I don’t have any doubt because of their performance. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are not performing. They don’t have quality players and I can tell you.

"The performance of Aduana Stars and Bechem United shows the quality players they have. These two teams can finish first and second on the league table but for Hearts and Kotoko I’m not sure. Their players are lazy and I don’t think they can even finish in the top four,” Dan Quaye told Ghanasportspage.com.

At the top of the table, the Ogya Boys have a two-point advantage. With four games remaining in the season, they are presently seven and eight points clear of Hearts and Kotoko, respectively.

On matchday 31, Asante Kotoko will travel to Dawu Park to face the demoted Kotoku Royals. Aduana Stars will visit Accra Lions, while Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.