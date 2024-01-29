Le Havre manager praises Andre Ayew's leadership qualities after thrilling draw with Lorient

Le Havre manager Luka Elsner has lauded Ghana captain Andre Ayew after his brace heroics in the 3-3 draw against Lorient on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward returned to France on Saturday after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign to net a sensational brace 24 hours later and earn a vital point for Le Havre on the road.

Ayew needed just 20 minutes to make the difference, earning him the Man of the Match at the end of the game.

"He is capable of leading the group, after a disillusionment at the AFCON (with Ghana)," said the manager after the game.

Le Havre had to twice come from behind to secure a point at the Stade du Moustoir.

"I am amazed by the ability of my team, who managed to come back twice. It was a difficult match for us, difficult to prepare for and difficult in content," the manager said as he reacted to the performance of his players.

"We went through a period after our first goal where we didn't do what was necessary to put Lorient in difficulty, who almost took the upper hand afterwards. We have a real talent on the team. This point of the draw taken is extremely important in the race to maintain. Even if when you concede three goals after leading the score, there are things to review."

Ayew has now scored two goals for Le Havre since joining the club in December last year.