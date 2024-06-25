GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Leadership and communication are crucial - Didi Dramani tells Kotoko management

Published on: 25 June 2024
Leadership and communication are crucial - Didi Dramani tells Kotoko management

Former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has advised the club's leadership to prioritise establishing solid structures and effectively communicating with fans about the club's direction.

His counsel follows Kotoko's extensive player overhaul after a disappointing Ghana Premier League season that saw them finish 6th.

Reflecting on the importance of building a sustainable team, Didi Dramani, who led Kotoko to consecutive league titles in 2013 and 2014, emphasised the need for patience in player development within the club.

He stressed, "Leadership and communication are crucial. You establish structures and then you must effectively communicate these structures to the ordinary person on the ground."

Regarding the ongoing changes at Kotoko, he added, "The fans who support the team every week need to understand that we are in a process of rebuilding."

The club recently released 19 players, including Steven Mukwala, following their underwhelming season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more