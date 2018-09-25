GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
LEAKED: Asante Kotoko new jerseys for the season out

Published on: 25 September 2018
Asante Kotoko new home kits,

Asante Kotoko's new set of jerseys have been leaked, GHANASoccernet.com understands. 

Last week, the Porcupine Warriors signed a bumper partnership deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing firm, Strike.

The record Premier League champions penned the dotted line with the Portuguese firm after their deal with Barex expired months ago.

Kotoko will be wearing kits during the second round of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that lucrative sponsorship deal was brokered by their former hero Yusif Chibsah.

Asante Kotoko jersey

