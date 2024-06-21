Leaving Kotoko was not an easy decision - Ibrahim Danlad

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has admitted that agreeing to part ways with the club was a tough decision, given his prolonged stay with the team.

Danlad, who has fallen below the pecking order in recent years, was among 18 players released by the club, marking the end of his eight-year stint at the Kumasi-based side.

The 21-year-old, who has played through the ranks of Ghana's national teams, acknowledged the difficulty in accepting to move on.

"It has not been an easy decision because I've been at Kotoko since my childhood," he told 3Sports. "But as a player, you need to try new challenges. I think this was the right time to leave."

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 as a teenager and won multiple trophies with the club under various coaches. Initially, he struggled to break into the first team, spending loan spells with Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal.

Over time, he established himself as the primary goalkeeper for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

His exceptional performances earned him call-ups to all of Ghana's national teams, including the U17, U20, U23, Black Galaxies, and Black Stars. Danlad also showcased his leadership abilities by captaining most of these national teams.

As the new season approaches, it remains to be seen where Danlad will continue his career, but his contributions to Kotoko and his experience with the national teams highlight his potential for future success.