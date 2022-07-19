Lebanese side Shabab Al-Sahel Club sign ex-Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey 

Lebanese Premier League side Shabab Al-Sahel Club has announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Nettey .

The 30-year-old will join the club from Iraqi side Duhok.

Nettey is expected to arrive in Beirut next week to begin preparations ahead of the Elite Cup tournament to be played later this month.

A statement from the club to announce the new signing read, "Ghanaian center player Emmanuel Nitti (30 years old), coming from the Iraqi club of Duhok, will arrive in Beirut next week, to engage in the team's training in preparation for the Elite Cup tournament."

"With this, Shabab Al Sahel has started monitoring foreigners for the 2022-2023 season."

Shabal Al Sahel hopes to strengthen it ranks with more foreign players ahead of the season.

Shabab Al Sahel are hoping to strengthen their team ahead of the Elite Revitalization Cup, which begins on July 28.