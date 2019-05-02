Leeds United could return for Aston Villa ace Albert Adomah

Ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan claims the promotion-chasing club could make another move to sign Aston Villa striker Albert Adomah.

The Championship side are reported to have failed to snap up the Ghana international last summer.

Adomah, 31, is out of contract at Villa in the summer of 2020.

''He's really dangerous, like so many of the Villa players, and would certainly strengthen Leeds’ team,'' Whelan told Football Insider.

''We've looked at him a few times and I wouldn't be surprised if we look at him again, especially with his contract close to running out.

“Villa know this is their last chance to get a decent price for him and that could give Leeds and a few other clubs a chance. I’m a big fan of his. He scores and creates goals, he’s quick, direct, good feet, and hurts teams.''

Adomah has made 35 league appearances for Villa this season and scored four goals.