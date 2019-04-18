Leeds United fans react to the imminent departure of Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United fans have reacted to news regarding the long-term future of striker Caleb Ekuban.

The Ghana international is nearing a permanent switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor after an impressive loan stint.

The 25-year-old is unwilling to return to Elland Road after his struggles since joined from Albania side Partizani.

Leeds United fans have taken to twitter to reacts to news will is on the verge of departing the club.

Caleb Ekuban’s agent, Graziano Battistini, believes the on-loan Leeds striker is loving life with Trabzonspor and will be making the move permanent this summer. Comes as no shock and I doubt many will miss him.... — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) April 15, 2019

Caleb Ekuban will never play for Leeds United again, he’s expected to make his loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor a permanent one this summer #lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/4nQCxMYASV — Connor Mahoney 🔍🔍 Bielsalona! MOT (@ConnorMOT92) April 16, 2019

Seemed nice, though. — Kestrel 🐦 🐦 (@BremnersLaces) April 15, 2019

Think there’s a player in there. Not necessarily for us, but I think he’ll have a storming season out of nowhere at some point and smash it — Mateusz 💙💛 (@mathautomatic) April 15, 2019

Not good enough for us sadly. Hope he does will in the future though. Hes a good kid. — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) April 15, 2019

Think there’s a player in there. Not necessarily for us, but I think he’ll have a storming season out of nowhere at some point and smash it — Mateusz 💙💛 (@mathautomatic) April 15, 2019

Any chance of him playing for Leeds again? Always rated him but he couldn’t find the back of the net. Could of been deadly in front of goal under bielsa — Chad Sullivan (@ChadSullivan_) April 15, 2019

Aye, good luck to him. Put the graft in but the Championship was just a step too far. — Mike (@yonyteboah) April 15, 2019

good for him, good for us. — fj (@phalarisct) April 16, 2019

He played another match yesterday without a goal so is on a par with Barndoor Billy Im afraid. Welcome to him which is a shame because he really looked the part and moved well but ... — Doc (@333doc1) April 15, 2019

The Ghanaian, who seems a popular figure among Trabzonspor fans, has scored five goals in 23 matches for the Turkish.