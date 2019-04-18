GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Leeds United fans react to the imminent departure of Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Published on: 18 April 2019
Leeds United fans react to the imminent departure of Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United fans have reacted to news regarding the long-term future of striker Caleb Ekuban.

The Ghana international is nearing a permanent switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor after an impressive loan stint.

The 25-year-old is unwilling to return to Elland Road after his struggles since joined from Albania side Partizani.

Leeds United fans have taken to twitter to reacts to news will is on the verge of departing the club.

The Ghanaian, who seems a popular figure among Trabzonspor fans, has scored five goals in 23 matches for the Turkish.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations