Leeds United fans want Caleb Ekuban back following his hat-trick heroics against AEK

Leeds United fans want Caleb Ekuban to return to England after netting a hat-trick in Tranzonspor's Europa League win over AEK Athens.
The striker, who spent last season on loan in the Super Lig continues to flourish for Trabzonspor.
The 25-year old was deemed surplus to requirement at the championship side and was shipped out on several loan spells.
However, the ex-Chievo Verona attacker seems settled at his new home.
The Ghana international scored a hat-trick against the Greek side to hand the Turkish side the advantage ahead of the second leg of the Europa qualifiers next week.
A fan who was monitoring the player's performance called on Leeds United to bring the striker back immediately.
When’s his loan finish? Get him back, Vic #lufc pic.twitter.com/wRnKJhxiIv
Ekuban has netted four times in three games in the Europa League this season.