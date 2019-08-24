Leeds United fans want Caleb Ekuban back following his hat-trick heroics against AEK

Leeds United fans want Caleb Ekuban to return to England after netting a hat-trick in Tranzonspor's Europa League win over AEK Athens.

The striker, who spent last season on loan in the Super Lig continues to flourish for Trabzonspor.

The 25-year old was deemed surplus to requirement at the championship side and was shipped out on several loan spells.

However, the ex-Chievo Verona attacker seems settled at his new home.

The Ghana international scored a hat-trick against the Greek side to hand the Turkish side the advantage ahead of the second leg of the Europa qualifiers next week.

A fan who was monitoring the player's performance called on Leeds United to bring the striker back immediately.

Ekuban has netted four times in three games in the Europa League this season.